Acting was never on the cards for Raveena Tandon

By | Published: 4:46 pm

Raveena Tandon, who was a top star in Bollywood from the nineties to the 2000s, has said that her filmmaker father Ravi Tandon didn’t believe she could be an actor, because she never had any formal training in acting or dance.

“My father didn’t believe that I could get into acting because I didn’t attend acting or dance classes before entering films. After finishing school, I immediately faced the camera, so he was bit shocked. I think he was pleasantly shocked and happy,” Raveena recalled her father’s reaction on seeing her on the screen for the time.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon is one of the judges on season nine of the dance reality show, Nach Baliye, being produced by Salman Khan.”It’s a coincidence that I worked with Salman in my debut film Patthar Ke Phool, and now I am judging ‘Nach Baliye’ which is being produced by his production house. It’s a superhit show,” said Raveena.

Sharing her plan for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi, she said, “I never wish for anything from Ganpati Bappa. I am just grateful for whatever he has given me. When I go to any religious places — be it a temple, a mosque or a church, I only thank God for giving me everything. Coincidentally, whenever Ganapati Bappa arrives at our home, good things happen to us.”

Raveena urged people to celebrate the festival in eco-friendly manner. “I want to urge people that now our mother earth is in danger. I feel people shouldn’t bring statues of Ganapati Bappa that are chemically painted and which are made from plaster of paris.

I think the Lord himself wouldn’t want people pollute to earth. We are spreading poison in our seas and lakes, so I feel people should celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly manner,” she said.