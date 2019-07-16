Action against 836 officers in housing scam in Odisha

By | Published: 4:48 pm

Bhubaneswar: Action has been taken against 836 officers for their alleged involvement in corruption under various housing schemes in Odisha in last two years, said a minister on Tuesday.

Punitive measures have been taken against the officials based on complaints of corruption in the poverty alleviation schemes – Indira Awas Yojana/Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (G) and Biju Pucca Ghara Yojana, informed Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena.

The minister was replying to a written question of Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja in the Assembly on Tuesday.

He said 79 officers have been suspended while 22 officers disengaged and draft charges have been framed against 35.

Besides, show cause notices for disengagement have been issued to 268 officers and explanation have been sought from 432, said Jena.