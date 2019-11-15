‘Action’ packed narrative

By | Published: 9:39 pm

Fans and film goers until now got to see actor Vishal in an array of genres including action, romance, family drama, political theme etc.

His latest venture titled ‘Action’ has more than the expected, more than fistfights and gunfights that Telugu audience usually get to see.

Considering the actor’s mass craze in south India, director C Sundar weaves a packed-action narrative with all the required visual troopes with a budget of Rs 60 crore.

A young and dynamic Army officer Colonnel Subhash (Vishal) lives away from his family to serve the country on the border. Born into a family that has political leanings, Subhash’s father is a Chief Minister and is about to pass the baton to his first son (Ramki) who serves as Deputy Chief Minister.

In a political meeting that is conducted in the town, a senior party member gets killed in the bomb blast executed by dreaded terrorist Syed Ibrahim Malik played by Kabir Duhan Singh. The terrorist has been on the radar of intelligence for years now.

Vishal loses his fiancé too in the mishap. Things turn messier as his brother Ramki commits suicide. Vishal has no option left but to hunt for the terrorist behind the blasts. Tamannaah, who also serves as an Army officer helps him in the mission. And he has the task cut — to catch Malik who is taking shelter in Pakistan with protection from ISIS and the local police and Army. The camera pans out to Istanbul.

By incorporating several technical aspects while decoding the killer, the story keeps audience engaged with adventure in every frame. Without making the action scenes overboard, the director tries to make them more realistic on screen to capture the eye of audience. Some of the chase scenes which were shot in Istanbul, resemble a typical Hollywood action flick.

Akanksha Puri who essay the role of a professional killer based in London, has a meaty role in the first half. Tamannaah also impresses in the action scenes.

The opening premise and the scenes before the story actually gets into the plot are a bit sluggish and lengthy. But the overall theme and the subject of director Sundar to execute the film of such huge scale is all the more appreciable.

Yogi Babu, who plays as an Indian hacker working in England, is quite entertaining. Some of the dialogues with his famous punchlines evoke good humour in the hall. Other characters include Aishwarya Lekshmi and Chaya Singh among others. After the action thrillers, Detective and Abhimanyudu, Vishal appears to have bagged another noteworthy film hit with ‘Action’.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.