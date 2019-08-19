Action sought against Apollo Hospitals for paid parking in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar directed the GHMC Khairtabad zone to take exemplary action on parking issues being complained about at Apollo Hospitals.

Replying to a tweet, Arvind Kumar tweeted: “This is the second time, a complaint is being received.”

Earlier, Anirban Bhattacharya, a Twitter user tweeted: “Is Hospitals Apollo not under the jurisdiction of GHMC or they have licence to do whatever they want? They openly told that they are running paid parking inside their premises.”

