Action sought against errant stone crushing units across Telangana

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Hyderabad: Forum for Good Governance (FGG) on Wednesday urged the State government to take action against stone crushing units which continued to operate despite closure notices being issued by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB).

In a letter to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, members of the voluntary organisation highlighted the stone crushing issue that had been plaguing the State for a long time. “There are 690 stone crushers operating in the State out of which 227 units were given closure notices by the PCB for irregularities. Barring a few exceptions, the units are working unmindful of closure orders,” the FGG said.

The forum urged the Chief Secretary to direct the TSPCB to take action as per Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1988 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1987, on units that were running without consent and those who had consent but were violating directions and operating without taking adequate air and water pollution control measures.

“Regular inspections of the units must be taken up and electricity may be disconnected as per the rules to instill fear among the owners,” the FGG said in its letter.

The forum members requested Somesh Kumar to direct the PCB to list out stone crushing units along with their addresses and post the details on the PCB website. “There is a need to regularly conduct air quality surveys in the vicinity of such units and update the results on the website, the forum said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .