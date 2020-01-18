Action sought against NCBC member T Achary

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: TRS has sought action against National BC Commission member T Achary for violation of election code of conduct and participating in municipal election campaign despite holding a Constitutional post.

In a complaint to the Telangana State Election Commission, TRS general secretary M Srinivas Reddy said Achary campaigned in Amangal municipality on behalf of BJP candidates. He was also continuing in an office of profit as chairman of Amangal Cotton Mills which makes him ineligible to continue as the member of National BC Commission. Srinivas Reddy requested necessary action against Achary in this regard.

