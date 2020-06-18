Activist sets example by donating blood in Warangal

By | Published: 12:48 am

Warangal Urban: Blood has an important role in the health of the people and is the very basis of life. At times of health emergencies, accidents or surgeries, the need for blood is paramount. There is a huge dearth of blood and this has been affecting health services. However, there are some people who frequently donate blood and help patients.

Setting an example for others, Santosh Manduva, founder president of Sulakshya Seva Samithi (SSS), a Warangal-based NGO, and a resident of Srinagar Colony (South) in Hanamkonda, has donated blood 28 times since 2005.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Santhosh, who has been actively involving in social service activities, said: “While I was pursuing my graduation, I first came to know that a cousin of my close friend was undergoing a surgery and was in need of blood. I was 18 then and was a bit confused whether to donate blood or not. On top of that, I had a cricket match scheduled that Sunday morning. For a moment, I preferred to play cricket as it was my favourite pastime. But my inner voice kept egging me to go and donate blood. I had to listen to it and donated blood for the first time,” he recalled.

“I then made it a habit to donate blood at least thrice a year, once on my birthday on January 5 and whenever there is a dire need. Many a time, I used to donate blood and straight away go to the ground to play cricket and I never had any feeling of weakness. I had to pay the required fees that the blood banks collect for collecting and packing blood in cases where patients couldn’t afford it and I felt extremely gratifying at such times,” he said, adding that he also donated blood on June 2, 2014, marking Telangana Formation Day as a tribute to all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for statehood.

Stating that he donated blood 28 times till date and will continue doing it as long as he can, Santhosh said that Sulakshya Seva Samithi raised more than Rs 9 lakhs from 62 members of the closed knit WhatsApp group against a total of 132 and distributed groceries, snacks and other essentials to the poor during the lockdown period. The organisation has also helped migrants reach their native places.

“We have a few parameters for fundraising; we only take funds from members of the group who voluntarily come forward to support this humanitarian cause. We also don’t accept funds from outside or those who are affiliated to any political party and from any vested interests. We don’t share our bank details in social media platforms.

Sulakshya right from its inception never run fundraising campaigns nor collaborated with any other organisation,” he said.

