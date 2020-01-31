Activists form human chain against CAA, NRC in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Activists belonging to various organisations formed a human chain to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC at the Dharna Chowk in Indira Park on Thursday. The programme coincided with the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Scores of activists assembled at the chowk and formed a human chain. They also sang patriotic songs and raised slogans against the BJP-led Central government and its policies.

During the day, a few persons affiliated to various organisations were taken into custody by the Gandhinagar police when they tried to stage a protest at Necklace Road. The group had no police permission for the programme. All of them were released later.

Meanwhile, the United Muslim Action Forum is organising an All Women Conference at Jamia Islamia Darul Uloom at Shivrampally in Rajendranagar on Sunday on the issue of CAA, NRC and NPR.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi, Dr Asma Zehra and other civil rights activists are slated to address the conference.

