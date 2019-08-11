Activities galore on induction day in KITS Warangal

By | Published: 7:31 pm 7:33 pm

Warangal Urban: The newly admitted students of the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), Warangal, expressed heartfelt gratitude for memorable and interesting activities conducted during the induction programme.

The Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science organised a ‘Valedictory of Student Induction Programme’ on Saturday. The student induction programme was organised from August 2 to 10 for B.Tech first year students at KITS Warangal which included participation of eminent educationists and industrial expert speakers. The students held activities such as familiarity of all engineering disciplines, Ideation Fest – Role of an engineer in smart city scenario, winning personality characteristics, group activity and literary activity session, value education, importance of relationships, alumni connect and entrepreneurship, psychology based memory optimization techniques,

balancing while enjoying life, among others.

Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy advised them to implement learned skills to achieve their dream. As part of AICTE, the Student Induction Programme was conducted by the Student Activity Centre (SAC) of the college. It introduced its entire eight student clubs for the benefit of first year students. The eight clubs are music, dance and fine arts, photography and media, humanity, literary club, NCC, NSS and sports.

Dean, Student Affairs, Prof. K Sridhar, SAC convener M Narsimha Rao, SIP chairman Prof KV Raghu Babu, convener Dr K Shivashankar, faculty coordinator Dr D Prabhakara Chary attended the programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter