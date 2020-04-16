Actor Anisha Ambrose pregnant with first child

By | Published: 9:38 pm

Hyderabad: In the time of gloominess, Telugu actor Anisha Ambrose has some good news to share with her fans. The actor, who made her debut in the 2013 film Alias Janaki, is pregnant and is expecting her first child with her husband Guna Jakka. Guna is the Executive Director of JMR Constructions. The couple had gotten engaged in a hush-hush ceremony in December 2018 and then married the following summer.

The announcement was made by Anisha’s friend and actor Tejaswi Madivada. Tejaswi shared a photo of Guna kissing Anisha’s baby bump and wrote, “Sometimes a frame like this makes everything alright. God bless you @anishaguna @gunaa04.”

Anisha and her husband’s Instagram handles are both private.

Anisha was last seen in the Telugu films Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi and Seven.

