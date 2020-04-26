Actor Balakrishna helps physically challenged with daily essentials

Hyderabad: Actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna on Saturday provided essentials and daily needs to physically challenged people at Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital near Banjara Hills in the city.

It may be recalled that Balakrishna donated Rs 1.25 crore a couple of weeks ago to both the State governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight against coronavirus.

A total of Rs 50 lakhs each to the CM Relief Fund of the both the States and a cheque of Rs 25 lakhs was handed over to Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) Executive Member C Kalyan for the welfare of Telugu cinema workers who are facing dire situation during this lockdown period.

Nandamuri Balakrishna appealed everyone to stay safe at their homes and stay strong during these testing times.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .