Actor Deepika’s pose makes netizens create memes

Published: 7:06 pm

Meme makers got some cool new content when Deepika Padukone shared pictures of her recent photo shoot for Elle India magazine on Instagram posing beside a beach in Maldives.

One of the pictures of the shoot where Deepika can be seen raising her hands and posing found its way into many funny memes. The Padmavat actor herself uploaded one such meme on her Instagram story where a broomstick can be seen in her hands. Check out some of the hilarious memes.

On the acting front, Deepika will next be seen in ’83 as Romi Dev. She is also working for the official Hindi remake of the Rober De Niro-Anne Hathaway-starrer and Hollywood comedy hit, The Intern.

