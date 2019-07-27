Actor Karthikeya visits LOT Mobiles store in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Actor Karthikeya on Saturday visited the LOT Mobiles store at Balajinagar in Kukatpally and interacted with his fans and customers. The ‘Guna 369’ actor during his interaction with fans told them that the movie would be releasing on August 2.

Karthikeya described the LOT Ashadam offers as attractive and said that as part of this offer, apart from 60 per cent discounts, an additional 30 per cent PayTM cashback was on offer and urged that the offer be availed.

The Ashadam offer also offers one EMI free, Rs 2,000 cashback on branded mobiles and under the ‘jodi’ offer, and another mobile free on purchase of one mobile. Every purchase has an assured gift also, the store representatives said.

LOT Mobiles with 150 stores in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was fast expanding its network, they added.

