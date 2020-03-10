Actor Keira Knightley’s no-nudity clause

By | Published: 4:32 pm

Hollywood actor Keira Knightley has lately changed her perspective on doing nude scenes for the camera.

The 34-year-old actor has done plenty of nude scenes in the past, most notably her topless sequence in the 2008 release, The Edge Of Love.

However, Keira now adds a no-nudity clause in all her movie contracts. She has changed her stance on nudity in films because she does not want it to affect her children in a negative way in the future, reports theblast.com.

Keira and her musician husband James Righton, have two daughters, Edie, 4, and Delilah, 6 months. Speaking with Financial Times, the actor said she had no problems doing nude scenes when she was younger and yet to give birth.

“I have been comfortable earlier with more nudity than I am now. I have had a kid, I am in my thirties, I am very happy with my body,” she said.

She also pointed out that nudity on camera is not what it used to be. “You can take the whole thing and put it in a completely different thing, and it’s on some porn site,” she explained.

Now, Keira is also part of the process to choose her body double for a nude scene in her films.

“I get to choose the body double. It is an interesting selection process! It kind of goes like, ‘That’s a little bit like you, but better. She has a lovely body, so she can do this’. then I get final approval of what the edit is.”