Actor Krishna joins Green India Challenge

Hyderabad: Setting an example for others, veteran actor Krishna joined the Green India Challenge and planted three saplings at his residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The septuagenarian actor was accompanied by Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar, actor Kadambari Kiran and others who helped him plant the saplings.

He appreciated Santosh Kumar for initiating the Green India Challenge and urged people to participate in the challenge in large numbers to increase the green cover. He hoped that the initiative which led to plantation of more than three crore saplings, would soon achieve the 10-crore mark.

The veteran actor nominated actors Rajnikanth, Venkatesh and Pawan Kalyan to plant three saplings each and take forward the Green India Challenge. He also urged all those who participated in the challenge to protect and nurture the saplings planted by them to ensure their survival.

