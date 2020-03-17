Actor Lavanya approaches cops against man who said he married her

By | Published: 5:06 pm

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Lavanya Tripathi on Tuesday afternoon lodged a complaint with the Cybercrime police here alleging one person Sunishith for allegedly making objectionable remarks against her and claiming that he had married her.

In her complaint, Lavanya stated Sunishith had uploaded a video on social media platform YouTube where he along with some other people from the Telugu film industry made objectionable comments against her.

Sunishith, who claims to be a script writer, director and an upcoming actor, also uploaded a video on social media claiming he had married her.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and are investigating.

