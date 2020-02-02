Actor Lucy says she once tried to date John Mayer

By | Published: 6:38 pm

Actor Lucy Hale has revealed that she once tired to match with singer John Mayer on a dating app.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the Pretty Little Liars actor said she pressed yes for the musician on a “so-VIP-it-can’t-be-named app,” but he didn’t seem interested. “I pressed yes for him, but I don’t think he pressed yes for me,” Hale said.

The 30-year-old actor added that she wasn’t bothered about Mayer’s past dating reputation.

“I’m so drawn to musical talent, I don’t care.”

Mayer, 42, has dated several stars like Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Minka Kelly and Jennifer Love Hewitt.