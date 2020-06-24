Actor Mandira Bedi’s no equipment workout

Mandira Bedi

Bollywood actor- entrepreneur-fitness freak, Mandira Bedi shared 5-minute intense workout routine with her fans and followers on Instagram. She is one of the fittest celebrities in B town. And it’s not only during the lockdown but much before than that she is engaging and educating everyone about the importance of being fit.

 

In her latest Instagram post, the Saaho actor shared a five minute intense routine, where no equipment is required. Mandira shared the video with the caption, “Burn! with a quick #noequipmentworkout #day314 #365daysofexercise #365daychallenge #nobhay #getfitwithmandy #mandirabedi #selflove #fitindiamovement #happyfornoreason. (sic)”

In the video Mandira spoke about super quick 5-minute workout with no breaks between exercises and 30-seconds each exercise. The actor started the workout session with squats, spot jogging, alternate forward lunges, T-jacks and that was succeeded by squats to curtsy lunges. Then she moved on to the half burpee, three pulse squats followed by kickback. She completed the circuit with a plank, the beast hold shoulder taps that she learnt recently and loves doing it and side planks on both sides.

The five minutes no equipment workout includes a little bit of core, cardio and legs and last but not the least calorie burns.