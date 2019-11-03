Actor McGregor doesn’t feel he is part of showbiz

By | Published: 3:42 pm

Ewan McGregor is taking forward the story of the cult classic The Shining with Doctor Sleep and will soon return to the Star Wars universe as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. But the actor still feels like an outsider in showbiz. He says although he loves his job, he doesn’t spend time trying to understand or be a part of the movie industry.

“I don’t know if I’m old enough to feel like I remember… I’m remembering the way it used to be, which is sort of hard,” McGregor laughed when asked about his understanding of the industry. “It (showbusiness) has evolved and changed. And sometimes I feel I am not really a part of it. I like acting and I love doing my work. But there is no part of my day or my life that is spent trying to understand or be a part of the movie industry. I just happen to work in it because I’m an actor,” McGregor said.

“I like working in theatre as well, from time to time, and TV. So, I somewhat feel outside of it. I miss films. I miss working on films. It’s a terrible shame that it has been so led into the digital look in cinema now, which is driven purely by finance and by the technology companies because an actual fight doesn’t look very good anymore. It used to look beautiful (earlier),” he added.

“I just watched this beautiful documentary the other night about the Apollo mission, on man’s Moon landing. It was obviously shot on film and it looked so beautiful and I was watching it and thinking, ‘why did we move away from this?’ It seems like such a shame to me,” he exclaimed.

McGregor will soon return to the Star Wars universe as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi in an yet-untitled series for the upcoming Disney+ streaming service. He will be back on the big screen as Danny Torrance in Doctor Sleep, the next chapter in the horror classic The Shining.