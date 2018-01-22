Actor-MLA Roja’s house in Hyderabad burgled

By | Published: 9:42 pm 9:43 pm

Hyderabad: Burglars allegedly broke into Telugu film actress and YSR Congress MLA RK Roja’s house in Panchavati Colony in Raidurgam here and decamped with gold and silver ornaments worth Rs.2.5 lakh.

The burglary is suspected to have been late night on Sunday when the residents, including Roja’s mother-in-law and relatives, were away from home. Police said the suspects entered the house by opening the main door lock raising doubts over the involvement of persons known to the family.

According to Raidurgam Inspector M Ram Babu, Roja’s husband, Selvamani, booked a case stating that gold and silver ornaments were burgled in the absence of the family members. Selvamani’s mother and her relatives, who were living in the house, had gone on a vacation on January 11. Before leaving, they had handed over the keys to the domestic helps. However, the domestic helps too left for their native places the next day morning and for the past 10 days, the residence was lying locked.

It was when they returned on Monday morning that Selvamani, who was in the city to visit his mother, and the others came to know that the valuables were missing, following which they approached the police.

As per preliminary investigation, it is suspected that the burglars entered the house with the help of persons known to the family, Ram Babu said, adding that all angles were being probed.