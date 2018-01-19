Actor Mohan Babu says politicians never keep promises

By | Published: 4:46 pm

Hyderabad: Telugu actor M Mohan Babu appears to have not much of an opinion on politicians, calling them ones who do not fulfill promises made to people.

Participating along with his daughter Lakshmi Manchu in a session ‘Father to Daughter: The DNA Of Acting’ on the second day of the India Today South Conclave 2018 here, Mohan Babu went on to say, “95 per cent of the politicians are r****ls”.

Calling politicians as those who fail to fulfill their promises made to people he went on to add, “if politicians fulfilled their promises, India would have been a better place now”.

In the session moderated by Sushant Mehta, the actor recalled his early struggles in the film industry and how he was shooed away by the directors.

“In 1975 my life changed. I played a villian, comedian and a hero. I worked three shifts because I didn’t know how long I would survive in the film industry,” he said.

On working with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, Mohan Babu said, “I did not work with them. They worked with me. I have known Rajinikanth for 40 years and he is my good friend. I also have a cordial relationship with Kamal”.

Lakshmi Manchu cited her own set of struggles and said, “My struggle was being born to him. I was born to a man who was an actor. Had I been an actress’ daughter and had the dream to become an actress, it would have been easy”.

The struggle for a woman is not new, she said adding, “Now that I have realised that my voice has such a strong resonance, I am not going to keep quiet”.