Actor Nagarjuna urges people to donate plasma

By | Published: 11:05 pm

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna has urged those who recovered from Covid-19 to come forward to donate plasma.

He was speaking at felicitation function organised by the Cyberabad Police for 388 ‘plasma yodhas’ (warriors) who donated plasma, helping to save 600 lives.

“Plasma donation is one simple way of treating Covid-19 patients as of now. People should be aware on the importance of plasma donation in the current situation. I request all the recovered persons to come forward and support the initiative of the Cyberabad Police,” Nagarjuna said.

“Plasma donors should be role models for others. I appreciate all the donors for showing humanity and kindness against the stigma and myths around donating plasma,” he said.

Sajjanar, requesting people to donate plasma, said interested donors could register at https://donateplasma.scsc.in/ or contact 9000257058 and 9490617440.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .