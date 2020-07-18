Actor Namrata Shirodkar’s lockdown lessons to children

By | Published: 11:34 am

Never too late to bring awareness among children on the pandemic. Actor Namrata Shirodkar is doing the right thing in educating her children Gautham and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

How important it is to wear a mask even at home if you’re caught by a simple sneeze. She uploaded a picture on Instagram and wrote, “Talk about awareness!! It’s on another level !!😂😂After a simple innocent sneeze was told by my uno gang to cover up 😍😍lockdown trivia #gamenights #coronaeffect #birthdayweekso I’m being kind and doing as asked.”

Meanwhile, Namrata shared a throwback picture from her childhood memories where her mother held her tight while Namrata was in full smiles as a reaction to the photographer.

Time to time, Namrata has been sharing some of her memories that she spent with all of her family members and friends on Instagram.

The pandemic-led lockdown has brought some memorable moments to her as she has been spending a lot of time with her husband Mahesh Babu and children. The videos and photos on her Insta say it all!