Actor Nani and Sadhguru have audience in splits

By | Published: 8:58 pm

Actor Nani engaged with his spiritual side in the ‘In Conversation with the Mystic’ with Sadhguru of Isha Foundation on the occasion of World Yoga Day. It is an exclusive series of interactive episodes where eminent personalities from various walks of life explore a range of subjects with Sadhguru. Through witty repartee, the yogi/author seeks to bridge the gap between modern and mystical, opening the door to deeper dimensions of life.

The event, took off with soothing music, performed by the Sounds of Isha to a jam-packed audience. The spectators were enthused when they participated in the yoga displayed on the AV, which was a prelude to Sadhguru’s arrival.

Once Nani and Sadhguru entered the premises, the crowd gave them a warm welcome with a standing ovation. The actor released the book Inner Engineering – Yogam Ananda Margam, the Telugu translation of Sadhguru’s international bestseller Inner Engineering – A Yogi’s Guide to Joy. And, then the two got to talking.Nani started off the conversation in Telugu, and asked how many Telugu people were present in the audience. As those in the entire auditorium raised their, he breathed a sigh of relief saying, people will understand his butler English.

He said, “I have never answered a question right in my life, and now I am posing questions to someone who has all the answers!” During the lively session, which frequently had the audience in splits, one of Nani’s initial questions was about Joy. When he complained that he had been a joyful young man earlier, but success did not reliably bring enjoyment, Sadhguru said, “You cannot ‘enjoy’ anything, you will only bring misery. If you are joyful, everything is wonderful.” Talking of people who carry grave faces all the time, Sadhguru joked, “You don’t have to practice. When it comes to death, everyone is a ‘natural star’! Fully alive is fantastic, dead is good, but half alive is torture.”