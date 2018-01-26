Actor Nani survives car mishap in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:50 pm 8:51 pm

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Nani and his driver had a lucky escape when the car they were traveling in hit a road median at Road No.45, Jubilee Hills on Friday morning.

Both sustained a few bruises. The mishap occurred when the driver dozed off while driving, police said.

According to the Jubilee Hills police, both Nani and his driver Srinivas were returning from a film shoot in a Toyota Innova car. They were proceeding from Jubilee Hills towards Gachibowli. When they reached near Road No.45, Jubilee Hills, the driver lost control on the wheel and the car rammed a road median and then hit an electric pole.

“Both were returning from a shoot and the actor was seated in the backseat. As soon as the mishap occurred, the air bags in the front opened, avoiding major damage to the driver. Nani who was behind suffered a few bruises,” police said.

A case was booked against the driver for causing damage to public property and he was taken into custody, police said.

Later, Nani took to Twitter and said he was okay.