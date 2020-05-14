Actor Nikhil ties knot with girlfriend in a private ceremony

By | Published: 12:58 pm 1:09 pm

Popular Telugu actor Nikhil Siddharth has tied the knot with his girlfriend Pallavi Varma on Thursday morning in Hyderabad. The marriage ceremony took place in Nikhil’s farm house as per the Hindu traditions. The wedding was a simple and private affair with only close family and loved ones in attendance, due to the lockdown.

Nikhil got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Pallavi who is a doctor by profession, this year. The duo was in a relationship for the past two years and finally got hitched. The couple posed happily to the shutterbugs, smiling with guests who wore masks while taking part in the celebration.

While Nikhil shared a couple of pictures from his bridegroom-making ceremony on Wednesday, a few photographs from the wedding are doing the rounds on social media. The groom and bride looked all the bit traditional and beautiful in the wedding attire. While Pallavi looked elegant in a red and golden embroidered sari with traditional jewellery, Nikhil was all smiles in a designer sherwani.