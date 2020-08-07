Actor Prince accepts the green challenge

By | Published: 5:35 pm

Hyderabad: Accepting the Green India Challenge, actor Prince has planted saplings at his residence near Pragathi Nagar, Kukatpally, on Friday. He was nominated for the green challenge by actor Khayyum.

Speaking on the occasion, Prince said, “I am happy to learn about the new initiative ‘Seed Ganesha’ started by MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar along with the Green India Challenge. It’s everyone’s responsibility to plant trees. I am happy to be the part of this initiative and I would like to continue the chain further.”

Prince further nominated actor Nani, director Venu Kudumula and actor Arun Aadith to plant trees.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .