Actor Rana Daggubati joins Green India Challenge

Hyderabad: Accepting the Green India Challenge from actor Prabhas, Baahubali star Rana Daggubati on Thursday planted three saplings at Ramanaidu Studios here in the city.

Little delayed but here are 2 one for the #Adipurush #Prabhas and the other for The rockstar @shrutihaasan here you go!! #GreenIndiaChallenge nominating everyone who follows me and has the means to….go for it! RT for a greener India!! pic.twitter.com/NnsN1pNpsa — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) August 20, 2020

The Green India Challenge initiated by MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, has picked up with more and more actors and celebrities taking part in it for the last couple of months.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana thanked his Baahubali co-star Prabhas for making him take part in the ‘initiative that benefits the society’.

He further added that all his fans and Daggubati family members should take part in the initiative and plant trees to continue the chain. He urged his fans to tag him after planting trees to make the earth more greener.

