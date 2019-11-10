Actor Sai Kumar visits Basar temple

By | Published: 8:57 pm

Nirmal: Film actor and dubbing artiste Sai Kumar visited the Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam in Basar on Sunday. He was accompanied by mimicry artiste Nagabhushanam.

Sai Kumar was received by priest Chandrakanth of the shrine. He was felicitated with a shawl and was presented prasadam. He said that he had visited the temple to express gratitude to the presiding deity for the well-being of his family members. He thanked the management and followers for according a grand welcome in the temple town.

Sai Kumar began his career in film industry as a dubbing child artiste. His father PJ Sarma was also a leading dubbing artiste.

