Actor Seerat Kapoor writes a heartfelt note to her mother

By | Published: 2:01 pm 2:44 pm

On Mother’s Day, actor Seerat Kapoor came up with a heartfelt note to her mother. Seerat said, “The greatest gift you gave me was when you chose me as your child, mother. Amidst many others, you also taught me to believe that in life nothing is eternal. Thank god for growing up that I realised, you were only half right! In life nothing is eternal except, the undying spirit of love within you! Happy Mother’s Day! ♥️” said Seerat Kapoor

On the work front, Seerat Kapoor will be soon seen in a Telugu movie “Krishna and his Leela” along with Siddu Jonnalagadda.