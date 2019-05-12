Actor Shrenu Parikh burned her fingers while shooting for a sequence

She is currently seen playing the role of Janhvi Mittal in StarPlus’ Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna

Actor Shrenu Parikh, who is currently seen playing the role of Janhvi Mittal in StarPlus’ Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, said she burned her fingers while shooting for a sequence. Always seen playing goodie-goodie roles, this is the first time Shrenu is playing a positive and negative character for which she is working hard day and night.

While shooting for a sequence, Shrenu had to wrap her hand around a flaming diya and walk towards her co-stars. To this, she says, “We were shooting for a sequence where I had to cover the flaming lamp with my hand and walk towards my co-star. Unknowingly, I took my fingers too close to the flame and got burned. But, I knew the expressions and the shot was perfect so I decided not to say cut and went ahead and gave the shot.” The show airs on Star Plus Monday to Friday at 7 pm.

