Actor Shrenu Parikh burned her fingers while shooting for a sequence

Actor Shrenu Parikh, who is currently seen playing the role of Janhvi Mittal in StarPlus’ Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, said she burned her fingers while shooting for a sequence. Always seen playing goodie-goodie roles, this is the first time Shrenu is playing a positive and negative character for which she is working hard day and night.

While shooting for a sequence, Shrenu had to wrap her hand around a flaming diya and walk towards her co-stars. To this, she says, “We were shooting for a sequence where I had to cover the flaming lamp with my hand and walk towards my co-star. Unknowingly, I took my fingers too close to the flame and got burned. But, I knew the expressions and the shot was perfect so I decided not to say cut and went ahead and gave the shot.” The show airs on Star Plus Monday to Friday at 7 pm.

