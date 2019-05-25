Actor Sri Teja opens up on the role that has catapulted him to the next level

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Lakshmi’s NTR rewarded actor Sri Teja, in ways he couldn’t have dreamed a few years earlier. He is now respected, if not in constant demand, popularly known in Telugu States for the role he essayed in the movie the character of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu. Hailed as heroic villain, Teja is now being flooded with offers from Telugu filmmakers. “I am choosy; however, in accepting offers as the decision will affect my career. I turned down an offer from web series as it demands time and the age of the character is between 35 and 55,” he says.

After a long wait in the industry, the performance as ‘Babu’ has elevated him to a next level. “The opportunity came at the right time to project myself as an actor,” said Teja. Calling himself a great fan of The Godfather series, Teja says he learnt ‘method acting’ by observing Hollywood greats Al Pacino, Marlon Brando and Mel Gibson. “I admire NT Rama Rao and Chiranjeevi garu. And I am fan of Telugu vintage and folklore movies,” he smiles.

Despite playing the roles of Devineni Nehru in Vangaveeti and YS Rajasekhara Reddy in Mahanayakudu and Kathanayakudu, Teja’s selection in Lakshmi’s NTR was not easy as he had to clear ‘look test’ and photo shoot and informal interview with Ram Gopal Varma.

Coming from a middle-class agriculture family, Teja went on to represent Andhra Pradesh State in volleyball U-14 and has also secured NCC B certificate from 8(A) Air Squandron NCC to his name. A black belt martial arts expert, he is a learned actor and has mastered Tamil folk dance Karagam and Karadi among several other folk dances.

“During my student days in Vijayawada, my family always wanted to push me into police force. After I convinced my parents about my passion for acting, I really struggled to fetch a role in movies. That was a struggling phase. I even applied to pursue journalism in Potti Sriramulu University, but nothing materialised,” he says. “I don’t think it is newfound fame, but I feel quite satisfied when people and political leaders had called me appreciating my work,” he says. The actor is presently busy with Akshara which is for release soon.

