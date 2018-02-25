Actor Sridevi passes away

By Author   |   Published: 25th Feb 2018   3:32 am Updated: 25th Feb 2018   7:47 am
Special-Sridevi-saris-mark-300th-Film
Actor Sridevi

Hyderabad: Bollywood and Tollywood actor Sridevi passed away due to a cardiac arrest late on Saturday night. She was 54.

According to reports the actor was in Dubai with her family when she breathed her last.

Sridevi started her career as a child artist in M.A. Thirumugham’s devotional Thunaivan at the age of four,[18] and continued to act as a child artist in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. She made her Bollywood debut as a child artist in the hit Julie (1975) and played her first adult role at age 13 with the Tamil film Moondru Mudichu (1976).

Further details are awaited.

 

 


Find your dream life partner on Telugu Matrimony - Register FREE!