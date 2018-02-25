Actor Sridevi passes away

By | Published: 3:32 am 7:47 am

Hyderabad: Bollywood and Tollywood actor Sridevi passed away due to a cardiac arrest late on Saturday night. She was 54.

According to reports the actor was in Dubai with her family when she breathed her last.

Sridevi started her career as a child artist in M.A. Thirumugham’s devotional Thunaivan at the age of four,[18] and continued to act as a child artist in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. She made her Bollywood debut as a child artist in the hit Julie (1975) and played her first adult role at age 13 with the Tamil film Moondru Mudichu (1976).

Further details are awaited.