Actor Tamannaah on her highs and lows

Actor Tamannaah got candid about the struggle it took to make a mark in Telugu and Tamil film industry in the Signature Masterclass event held at a star hotel recently. The event is a celebration of real-life success stories of people from different walks of life.

Tamannaah shared her story of how a girl born in a Sindhi family, redefined the notion of a typical South Indian heroine, with nothing, but years of sheer hard work.

“I always want to try something new. I try to choose different characters even in Baahubali, I think I looked different, my get-up pushed me more in that film. F2 was always fun space, and Sye Raa saw me play a classical dancer. Every movie I do sees me in a different avatar,” says Tamannaah.

After doing blockbuster films like F2 and Sye Raa, she had signed a project along with Gopichand. Touted to be a sports-based drama, director Sampath Nandi sees the actor play a Kabaddi coach of an all-girls team. “I will be playing a proper south Indian actor in this film.”

Quizzed about her favourite sport, she recalled her childhood and shared how she never attended sports day. “I was bad at sports, but after signing this movie, I have learnt to strengthen my body and hit the gym regularly.”

The actor also went through a gruelling training session in the game and transformed her body for the role. She further adds, “My role is a tribute of sorts to coaches like Pullela Gopichand, Ramakant Achrekar, Guru Hanuman, Satpal Singh who have turned things around for Indian sports.”

While the sports drama will see her in a rugged look, when it comes to her style, the actor’s Instagram account gives one a good idea about her versatile nature in fashion. “It’s all about comfort for me. I love to wear clothes which make me feel comfortable, but in general, the event I’m attending also plays into my choices when dressing up,” says Tamannaah.

