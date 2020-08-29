Actor Tejaswi Madivada joins Green India Challenge

Hyderabad: Accepting the Green India Challenge, actor Tejaswi Madivada has planted saplings at a public park near Jubilee Hills.
Taking to her Twitter account, the Telugu actor shared a series of pictures of her planting trees. “It is everyone’s responsibility to save the mother earth,” she said.
The actor thanked MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar for initiating the plantation drive which is spreading across regions. She further nominated TDP leader Greeshma Prasad Kavali to plant three plants to continue the chain.