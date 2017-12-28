Actor Vijay’s suicide: Wife appears before Hyderabad police

By | Published: 12:06 am 12:22 am

Hyderabad: Telugu actor K Vijay Sai’s wife Vanitha Reddy on Wednesday appeared before the police as part of the investigation going on into her husband’s suicide case.

The Jubilee Hills police had issued notices to Vanitha under Section 41 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) asking her to come for an inquiry a couple of weeks ago.

As part of that, on Wednesday she along with her counsel came to the Jubilee Hills police station where the investigators asked her particularly about the details of her marriage relationship.

According to a senior police officer, Vanitha had said that just a day before the incident she had come to Sai’s house in Yousufguda to take his car. “She came along with her counsel and two car mechanics. She left after Sai handed over the car to her,” he said.

Speaking to media persons, she said the allegations raised by Sai via his selfie video were untrue. “I am an innocent mother struggling to lead a common life without any dispute. To prove my innocence I would submit all the evidence available to the police,” she said.

After the inquiry, which went on for a couple of hours, Vanitha Reddy was let off. The police have now launched efforts to gather the evidence and find out the actual reasons behind Sai’s extreme step.