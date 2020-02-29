Actress Khushbu takes part in Green Challenge

By | Published: 6:39 pm

Hyderabad: Prominent South Indian Actress Khushbu has taken part in the ongoing Green Challenge, an initiative of Telangana MP J Santosh Kumar on Saturday. She planted saplings and nominated three others at a programme jointly organized by Green India Challenge and Roja Vanam. Green India Co Founder Raghava and Roja Vanam founder Roja also participated in the programme.

The actress thanked Santosh Kumar and actress Roja for their individual efforts to protect environment by encouraging tree plantation. “Other than food clothing and shelter oxygen is also equally important for the survival of human beings. Plants do help us achieve some or almost all these essential needs of the human beings,” she observed.

She further said that plants are no less like doctors who save our lives by giving us oxygen. “Plants give us oxygen all through our life without charging anything from us. That is why taking care of plants is our responsibility,” she said calling for protection of every sapling planted under the Green Challenge programme. MP Santosh Kumar who has participated in the programme, appreciated Khushbu and Roja for their support to the green initiative.

