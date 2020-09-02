Actress Payal Rajput joins Green India Challenge

Speaking on the occasion, Payal said she always enjoyed planting saplings and had voluntarily accepted the Green India Challenge initiated by MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar

By | Published: 7:36 pm

Hyderabad: Joining the Green India Challenge, popular actor Payal Rajput planted a sapling at her residence in Balanagar here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Payal said she always enjoyed planting saplings and had voluntarily accepted the Green India Challenge initiated by MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar. Given the increasing pollution levels, it is important for every individual to join the initiative and plant a sapling, she said.

Payal thanked Santosh Kumar for initiating the plantation drive which aims at increasing the green cover. “Today being actor Pawan Kalyan’s birthday, greetings are also extended to him by planting a sapling,” she added.

For the Green India Challenge, Payal further nominated actors Ravi Teja, Saurabh, Karan and Pragya Jaiswal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .