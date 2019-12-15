By | Published: 4:03 pm

Jaipur: Rajasthan police on Sunday arrested actress Payal Rohatgi over her controversial video on freedom fighter Motilal Nehru. The news of her detainment was confirmed from her official Twitter account.

“I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google .. Freedom of Speech is a joke,” read a post on her Twitter handle.

A few months ago, police in Rajasthan had registered a case against Payal for making objectionable comments in a video against the family of freedom fighters — Motilal Nehru and his daughter-in-law Kamala Nehru, father and wife of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The complaint was filed by Youth Congress leader Charmesh Sharma and the case was registered under sections 66 and 67 of the IT Act.

The complainant in the FIR said that the video, which was posted on September 21, can hamper India’s relations with other nations as it posts objectionable comments with pictures in context of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s death.

After such controversy, Payal had even apologised over the matter.