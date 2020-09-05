Actress Sara Ali Khan’s gulabo moment in the pool

In the Instagram pictures, the young actress wears a hot-pink bikini paired and heart-shaped dark shades. She tries focusing on a book, seated a pink tube in the swimming pool.

Mumbai: Actress Sara Ali Khan makes a pink splash in a couple of cool new pool snapshots that she posted on Saturday.

View this post on Instagram Gulab in Gulabi on Gulabo 👄🌷🐙🦩 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Sep 5, 2020 at 12:57am PDT

In the Instagram pictures, the young actress wears a hot-pink bikini paired and heart-shaped dark shades. She tries focusing on a book, seated a pink tube in the swimming pool.

“Gulab in Gulabi on Gulabo,” she caption her frames.

Sara is a regular in sharing her bikini pictures and flaunting her love for water.

The actress will soon be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film “Coolie No. 1”. The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who also helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The actress also stars with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in “Atrangi Re”. Shooting for the film is set to commence in October.