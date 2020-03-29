Acts of love amid Covid-19

By | Published: 12:07 am 8:13 pm

One of the things that is giving people goosebumps right now is looking at the hungry faces of stray dogs. With restaurants shut down and people not venturing out to feed strays in their streets, the furry friends are in a sad state. However, there are some animal welfare activists from the city such as Teja Panneeru, who are making sure dogs around the city are fed.

“We are feeding dogs in areas including Nallakunta, DD Colony, Osmania University, Kachiguda, Barkatpura and Narayanguda. The cops are also very cooperative in this matter,” says Teja who is also delivering pet food such as Pedigree at people’s doorsteps. “We are getting almost 40 orders each day, ” he informs.

Then there are also women like Swathi Bhagavatula, who cooked and distributed mango rice to the Hyderabad Traffic Police as they are working day and night amid the Corona virus outbreak. She shared photos in the group Foodies of Hyderabad and wrote, “My first ever post in the group. Made mango rice for the cops on duty during the lock down period.”

The post has thousands of likes and was flooded with appreciative comments.Soon, RJ Rajini also cooked food for the needy. Her friends collect the food and serve it to those in need. It’s truly heart-warming to see Hyderabadi youngsters such as Apeksha Swaran and her friends step up and step out to supply food to the needy and the stray animals.

