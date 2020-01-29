Actually, Meka’s impress in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:11 am 6:36 pm

Hyderabad: Actually and Meka’s pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Tuesday morning.

SAND

800m:

Meka’s (R Ajinkya) 56, 600/43, pleased. Proud Legacy (App) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Bayrd (Kiran Naidu) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Linewiler (R Ajinkya) 58, 600/44, not extended. Shiloh (AA Vikrant) 1-3, 600/47, more in hand.

1000m:

Actually (P Ajeeth K) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, impressed.

1400m:

Red Snaper (RB) 1-47, 1200/1-32, 1000/1-18, 800/1-3, 600/49, moved easy.

Noted on Monday

SAND

800m:

Committed Warrior (Koushik) 58, 600/44, maintains form. Tokyo Jam (RB) 1-2, 600/46, handy. One One One (App) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy.

1000m:

Attica (Koushik) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved well. Trump Girl (Aneel) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, maintains form.

Noted on Sunday

SAND

800m:

NRI Power (Koushik) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Attica (Koushik) 1-1, 600/47, moved well.

1000m:

King Roger (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well.

