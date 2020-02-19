Acupressure ‘Panchatatva walk’ at Indira Park

By | Published: 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is developing a therapeutic garden that will feature ‘Panchatatva walk’, which is based on the concept of acupressure in an acre of land at Indira Park.

Essentially, the Panchatatva walk will be a circular track that uses eight components to walk including 20mm stones, 10mm stones, river stones, 6mm chips, rough sand, tree bark, black soil and water. The Panchatatva walk is being developed based on the five elements of nature that include earth, water, fire, air and space.

According to the GHMC, the pattern of walking will start from very hard paining surface to a smooth and relaxing component by which the blood circulation in the body improves. This also helps senior citizens and persons who have knee joint pains and cannot walk for longer distances.

The Panchatatva walk is combined with certain customised belief and certain therapies. Hence, it will be named as Therapeutic Garden. Around the track, the plants related to zodiac signs are planted. In this area, about 40 varieties of medicinal and herbal plants which are in regular use at homestead are planted, the GHMC said.

In addition, a sculpture of Gautam Buddha will be placed in the centre and two water cascades to create a pleasant sound are being developed. Seating is also developed around the area in the park. The work will be completed by March.

Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao has also instructed to develop such Panchatatva walk parks in all zones in the city.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter