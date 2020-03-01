Adah Sharma keeps it cool in denim

By | Published: 7:17 pm

Actor Adah Sharma looked ravishing when she recently turned out sporting a denim dress with loads of graphiti. Adah was spotted outside the T-series office in the denim dress and she completed her look with a black handbag.

She was all smiles and looked happy, slaying it with her casual style statement.

The actor was last seen in the action thriller Commando 3 starring Vidyut Janwal. The film was received with a lukewarm response at the box office.

Her upcoming film is Abir Sengupta’s next, Man To Man, where she plays the role of a man. The romantic comedy deals with sex reassignment surgery, narrating the story of a man who falls in love with a girl and marries her, only to realise that she is actually a man.

