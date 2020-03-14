Adah Sharma ki Adah

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Could Adah Sharma be any cooler? The actor, known for movies such as the Commando series, 1920 and Heart Attack, shares pictures of herself in quirky outfits and hairstyles on social media every day.

Adah made the news when her short film Moh won a Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award 2020 and another one Tindey won a Filmfare Award. In her next, Man To Man, she essays the role of a man! The story revolves around a man who falls in love with a girl only to realise after they’re married that the girl is actually a man.

“I’m excited about this film. No one has done something like this. My fans always look forward to me doing something different. So I’m sure they will enjoy this film,” says Adah.Adah had an unconventional debut with 1920. And Man To Man focuses on sex reassignment surgery.

“Usually, heroines choose roles that make them look beautiful or movies with songs and dance numbers. I try something new… in terms of roles and fashion,” she shares.So, what does Adah do when she’s not shooting? “I try to fit in workouts, playing the piano and watching movies in my schedule.

I work out around 6 times a week,” she says, adding that she tries to eat as much home-cooked food as possible. “I’m a pure vegetarian since birth… I don’t consume eggs or even milk. Rice and avial or rice and sambar are my favourites,” she smiles.Apart from Man To Man, Adah is set to start shooting season 2 of her web series The Holiday and will star in Commando 4. She is also prepping up for an international project.

