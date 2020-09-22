Adah Sharma on why martial arts training finds few takers

She feels that learning a new activity takes time.

New Delhi: Actress Adah Sharma is into martial arts, and often shares videos where she can be seen using the Silambam sticks to work out.

“Lockdown or no lockdown I work out on my terrace. I don’t really go to the gym. I mean I got to the gym sometimes but I really like my terrace. There is a sea view, breeze and so much space to do my martial arts. For the Silambam sticks I need a lot of space. I cannot do it in a closed space.”

On why there are only a handful of actresses who seem interested in martial arts, Adah told IANS: “I think people pick an activity that is easier to get results quicker.”

“You get results quicker by running on the treadmill for 40 minutes — you would burn as much as I would probably in two hours with the (Silambam) sticks, because when you are learning a new skill you won’t be immediately able to fluidly do it. You take time to get into it,” she said, adding: “But I really like doing challenges. I got a few bruises. But it’s fun and I enjoy it.”