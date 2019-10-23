Adam Driver in talks to star in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel

By | Published: 6:11 pm

Adam Driver is in negotiations to feature in a leading role with Matt Damon in Ridley Scott’s revenge thriller The Last Duel. According to sources, the film also stars Ben Affleck in a supporting role alongside Killing Eve breakout Jodie Comer.

Based Eric Jager’s book The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France, the story is about two duelling warriors in 14th century France. It follows a man who goes to war and returns to discover that his friend has raped his wife. No one believes the woman, and the soldier appeals to the king of France, saying he wants to fight a duel to the death to decide the man’s fate, becoming the last legally sanctioned duel in France.

What would make the film even more interesting is that it will be narrated from three vantage points — one from Comer’s while the other two from Damon and Driver. Damon and Affleck have penned the script along with Nicole Holofcener of Can You Ever Forgive Me? fame.

The actor duo had famously collaborated on 1997’s Good Will Hunting that earned the two actors an Oscar for original screenplay. Since then, they have collaborated on many movies.The film hasn’t received the green light yet and the studio is still deciding how to go forward with it. Nicole Holofcener is co-writing the script with Damon and Affleck, who will also produce along with Jennifer Fox, Scott and Kevin Walsh

The project also marks a reunion between Damon and Scott, who previously collaborated on The Martian (2015). The Last Duel will be co-produced by Scott Free Productions and Damon and Affleck’s Pearl Street Films.