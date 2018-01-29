Adam fancied for Hyderabad main event

Hyderabad: The Pesi Shroff-trained Adam, to be ridden by Trevor Patel, looks set to make amends in the Kakatiya Million (Grade III) 1200 metres, Terms for horses 4 year olds and upward the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday.
No false rails.
The first race starts at 1.20 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Staridar 1, Barnabas 2, Solo Winner 3
2. Lazer Beam 1, Evon Von Brando 2, Royal Faith 3
3. Alta Vita 1, Durango 2, Mark My Word 3
4. Euro Zone 1, Reunion 2, Dahlois 3
5. You Can I Can 1, Lady Admiral 2, Escobar 3
6. Tiger Of The Sea 1, Jazz It Up 2, Once More 3
7. Adam 1, Amorous White 2, Rahuls Pet 3
8. Carnival Express 1, Vijays Delight 2, Rohini 3
Day’s Best: Staridar
Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.
1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
2nd Treble: 3, 4 & 5.
3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.