Adani Elbit to set up centre in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:14 am

Hyderabad: Adani Elbit Advanced Systems India, a joint venture between Adani Defence & Aerospace and Elbit Systems (Israel), will set up a design and development centre in Hyderabad this year. The company had earlier established a private unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) manufacturing complex at Adani Aerospace Park in 2018. The company is now looking to manufacture and export new UAV systems.

The design and development centre will focus on co-developing defence technologies aligned to the global requirements. The centre would also facilitate job creation for highly qualified R&D engineers to build future products, aligned to the needs of the armed forces.

The JV entity had earlier invested $15 million (over Rs 105 crore) in the Aerospace Park spread over 20 acres near Shamshabad, Hyderabad.

The only Hermes 900 production facility (spread over 50,000 sq ft) outside Israel, which was inaugurated in December 2018 in Hyderabad, has started exporting Hermes 900 Unmanned Aerial Platform to global customers.

Hermes 900 is a combat proven multi-role unmanned platform with an endurance of 36 hours, payload capacity of 420 kg, altitude of over 32,000 feet (10km plus) with applications across civil, defence and homeland security.

The company’s spokesperson told Telangana Today, “The Hyderabad facility is already operational and manufactures ‘Herms 900’ model for exports. The same facility will manufacture the new models. The company will continue to focus on export markets while developing Indian market in partnership with Elbit.”

Mini UAV systems

On the sidelines of DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow, Adani-Elbit JV launched one of the largest export programmes for the production of hundreds of mini UAV systems for a global customer, with complete platform production and integration from Hyderabad, India. The JV has geared up to deliver the full spectrum of unmanned platforms to Indian Tri Services (Army, Navy and Air Force) and allied forces.

Elad Aharonson, EVP and GM- ISTAR Division of Elbit Systems said, “Our enduring relationship with Adani Defence & Aerospace has shaped our joint vision to make India a global hub for manufacturing and exports of the unmanned platforms.”

“We are working closely with Elbit Systems on various programmes and we are excited to take our partnership a step further,” said Ashish Rajvanshi, head, Adani Defence & Aerospace.

