Thursday, Aug 31, 2023
Hyderabad
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
India
World
Entertainment
Science and Tech
Sport
Business
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
Rewind
11,700 families in GHMC limits to get 2BHKs this Saturday
CM’s double candidature triggers internal contest in BRS
Govt calls special session of Parliament between September 18 and 22
Banks in Hyderabad to remain closed for eight Days in September
INDIA parties asked to keep personal interests aside ahead of 3rd meeting
Chinese President Xi Jinping likely to skip G20 Summit in Delhi
X to roll out audio, video calls feature, announces Elon Musk
BJP, AAP spar over ‘Shivling-shaped’ fountains in Delhi installed ahead of G20
Hindenburg 2.0: OCCRP alleges Mauritius-based opaque funds invested millions of dollars in Adani stock
Polls in J-K can be held at any time, decision to be taken by poll panel: Centre to SC
Telangana: DSC exam for teacher posts in December
What is E-Challan scam and how can you protect yourself?
US state of Georgia declares October as ‘Hindu Heritage Month’
Jagtial: Girl who went missing after sister’s death releases audio message
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ trailer out: Action, drama and punchy dialogues await
Zelenskyy says Ukraine has developed a long-range weapon, a day after a strike deep inside Russia
2 mins ago
Indian politics goes into frenzy over Parliament Special Session
2 mins ago
Barack Obama, Dalai Lama to visit Karnataka in Dec
3 mins ago
President Murmu visits Mahant Ghasidas Museum in Raipur
5 mins ago
Special Session of Parliament is indicator of little panic, says Rahul Gandhi
5 mins ago
Hyderabad
Case booked against person for forging TSGENCO CMD’s sign
11,700 families in GHMC limits to get 2BHKs this Saturday
Raksha Bandhan celebrated with great fervour at Pragathi Bhavan
Apollo Group’s Apollo Connect program bets big on expanding access and elevating care
Make arrangements for promotions, transfers of teachers in accordance with HC order: Sabitha
NALSAR University of Law to hold its 20th annual convocation on Saturday
Ministry of External Affairs issues advisory against misuse of passports
10 persons injured in road accident in Nalgonda
Shanta Thoutam honoured with World Innovation Award at BRICS
Hyderabad weekend guide: Culture, cricket, comedy, and music galore
Hyderabad: Pakistan national arrested for overstaying in the city
PV Raja Ram assumes charge as Director (Production), BDL
Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau nabs three people and seizes drugs
Hyderabad: Neolithic remains found near Lanco Hills at Khajaguda
Cartoon: August 29, 2023
India
Indian politics goes into frenzy over Parliament Special Session
2 mins ago
Barack Obama, Dalai Lama to visit Karnataka in Dec
3 mins ago
President Murmu visits Mahant Ghasidas Museum in Raipur
5 mins ago
Special Session of Parliament is indicator of little panic, says Rahul Gandhi
5 mins ago
You have to be at your absolute best to face them: Kohli on Pakistan bowlers
8 mins ago
Student transfers now go online in Telangana
3 months ago
JEE Advanced results to be out on June 18
3 months ago
MANUU to conduct entrance test on June 20, 21, 22
3 months ago
TS ICET 2023 results to be released on June 20
3 months ago
Gold prices in Hyderabad reach Rs 60,000
Congress policy is insulting farmers, says KT Rama Rao
GHMC Food Street, now a mini DLF
Cardiovascular diseases: Rising economic burden on world
Cabinet Approves Digital Personal Data Protection Bill
Ambati Rayudu withdraws from inaugural season of Major League Cricket
Telangana
Indian politics goes into frenzy over Parliament Special Session
Raksha Bandhan celebrated with great fervour at Pragathi Bhavan
Political potboiler in the making in erstwhile Khammam
CM’s double candidature triggers internal contest in BRS
94 aspirants in fray for Congress ticket from 10 segments in Adilabad
As Rakhi festival gift, CM hikes salaries of 17,608 VOAs
Editorial: Ambivalence on caste census
21 hours ago
Editorial: Regulating AI
2 days ago
Editorial: Strengthening BRICS
3 days ago
Editorial: High on platitudes
4 days ago
You have to be at your absolute best to face them: Kohli on Pakistan bowlers
Diksha grabs lead in Irish Open, Indian-American Gurleen lies second
You have to plan meticulously to bowl to Kolhi: Shadab
BCCI to earn 67.76 crore per match at home
Maaya enters semifinals of ITF World Juniors U-18 Tennis Tournament
HCA B Division two-day league: Aaron Paul, Kripal Roy slam double centuries
Andhra Pradesh
BJP launches Sankhanaadam in AP
2 hours ago
Dharasing Naik K has taken over the charge as General Manager/Zonal Head of Central Bank of India
2 hours ago
Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau nabs three people and seizes drugs
5 hours ago
Andhra Pradesh: Fire erupts at shopping complex in Srisailam
6 hours ago
Eastern Naval Command Chief meets Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM YS Jagan
22 hours ago
Srikakulam: Fire breaks out in shopping mall
22 hours ago
TDP leaders held for `Sand Satyagraha’
1 day ago
Kushi Movie Preview | Kushi Movie Pre-Review | Vijay Deverakonda | Telangana Today
QR Code Facility At Golconda, Babar Azam Record In Asia Cup, And Chandrayaan-3 Updates
Geetika Srivastava, IFS: First Indian Woman To Lead A Mission In Pakistan | Telangana Today
Third INDIA Alliance Meeting In Mumbai | Sonia Gandhi, MK Stalin, And Others | INDIA vs NDA
Neeraj Chopra Scripts History At World Athletics Championships 2023 | Kishore Jena & DP Manu
News Today: Kushi Title Song, Naveen Polishetty Live Singing, And Vijay Deverakonda About His Marriage
News Today: Dil Raju About Allu Arjun, TSRTC Special Buses On Raksha Bandhan Day, And Onam Celebrations In Hyderabad
Vijay Deverakonda & Samantha Reveal Their Favourite Actors | Kushi Movie Interview | Telangana Today
Somajiguda, Hyderabad: 2nd Top-Performing High Street In India | India Real Estate Vision 2047
40 Crore Worth Convention Centre In Khammam By TSRTC | Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar | Telangana Today
Shweta Tripathi Sharma’s bond with acid attack survivors radiates strength, awareness
Zoya Akhtar wishes ‘The Archies’ cast best of luck ahead of film’s release
Exploring diverse sibling dynamics in Netflix’s top 5 picks
Raghava Lawrence asks fans to help others in need and not donate money to his trust
Rani says ‘Mardaani 3’ is in ideation stage, ‘girls have to find it empowering’
Special screening of ‘Ghoomer’ hosted by Saiyami Kher, BCCI for paraplegic cricketers
Nestlé India enters into millets-based Ready-to-Make category
1 hour ago
Sebi extends timeline to submit public comments on proposal concerning account aggregator
1 hour ago
SoftBank expected to completely divest from Zomato in upcoming months
7 hours ago
Adani Group stocks fall; Adani Green Energy declines over 4 pc after OCCRP allegations
9 hours ago
Streaming, Cloud Gaming, and Websites: the video games roundup
New Kia Seltos records 31,716 bookings within a month
Samsung launches Galaxy F34 5G with a 50-megapixel camera
Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite rescues lost tourists in mountains: Report
5G, Cloud to help India gaming market reach $8.6 bn by 2027
Apple Watch saves woman from deadly blood clot: Report
Opinion: Shrinking political freedoms
21 hours ago
Opinion: Why I’m not over the moon
2 days ago
Opinion: Tourism sector needs reset
3 days ago
Opinion: Towards frictionless credit
4 days ago
Opinion: Space is still a risky business
6 days ago
Opinion: Time to regulate AI is now
7 days ago
Opinion: BRICS expansion isn’t easy
1 week ago
The liver Doc tests generic and branded drugs
X to roll out audio, video calls feature, announces Elon Musk
What is E-Challan scam and how can you protect yourself?
Apple contemplates discontinuing customer support for X on YouTube
OpenAI, owner of ChatGPT, faces accusations of data protection violations in EU
US Authorities Investigating Tesla’s Expenditure on Covert ‘Glass House’ for Musk
Zelenskyy says Ukraine has developed a long-range weapon, a day after a strike deep inside Russia
2 mins ago
Barack Obama, Dalai Lama to visit Karnataka in Dec
3 mins ago
Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah cancels China visit over map row
6 mins ago
You have to be at your absolute best to face them: Kohli on Pakistan bowlers
8 mins ago
